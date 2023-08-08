Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Slams Karan Johar For His Claims On Alia Bhatt's Mehendi In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Says 'Please Be Mindful'

New Delhi: Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has hit the headlines after she called out filmmaker Karan Johar for calling Alia Bhatt's mehendi in her latest romantic-drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' the same as her wedding. Veena took to social media and shared a detailed note claiming that the mehendi carried out by Alia in the film was not similar to her wedding. While she did not name Karan Johar in her note, she urged people to be mindful of their comments.

"We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani. 1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design 2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design," Veena wrote.

"Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie. So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details, please feel free to message us," the mehendi artist added.



The statement from Veena Nagda on Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' comes days after director Karan Johar held a press conference and revealed that the 'Kudmayi' song featuring Alia and Ranveer was shot just four days after the actress' wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, in April 2022. The popular filmmaker also claimed that the mehendi Alia donned in the wedding song in the film was actually her real shaadi mehendi from real life.

"Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. After four days, we shot this song. So actually Alia got married twice in a week then. One in real life, another in reel life. The mehendi, shown in the movie, was Alia’s mehendi from her real shaadi. We had only darkened it. The song was shot in Jaisalmer," he said. KJo's claim on the mehendi donned by Alia in the film was trending on the internet for days.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Speaking of the film, the plot of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' revolves around Rocky and Rani, played by Ranveer and Alia respectively, who fall in love despite the contrasting background of their families. After facing the family's opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. The film also stars Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in special appearances.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and Karan's return as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.