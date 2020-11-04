हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Faraaz Khan

'Mehndi' actor Faraaz Khan dies, Pooja Bhatt pays tribute

Faraaz Khan died after a prolonged illness. He was being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru.

&#039;Mehndi&#039; actor Faraaz Khan dies, Pooja Bhatt pays tribute
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@faraazkhanofficial

New Delhi: Actor Faraaz Khan, best-known for his role in Rani Mukerji's 'Mehndi', died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt condoled his death on Twitter and said, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

Faraaz Khan was battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru. He had suffered a brain infection. It was Pooja Bhatt first who had offered financial support to him after the news of his illness broke. His family had sought monetary help online. 

Superstar Salman Khan had also come forward to help the actor. 

Faraaz suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He required Rs 25 lakh for treatment, for which his family had started a fundraiser.

On the work front, apart from 1998's 'Mehndi', Faraaz Khan is also known for Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller 'Fareb'. 

