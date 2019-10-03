close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Men who threatened Salman Khan on social media arrested

The men are vehicle thieves and drug smugglers who had threatened Salman to garner some publicity, Kumar added.

Men who threatened Salman Khan on social media arrested

Jaipur: The police on Thursday arrested two people who had threatened Bollywood star Salman Khan in a social media post on September 26.

The arrested men have been identified as Jacky Bishnoi, alias Laurence Babal, and Jagdish, according to Chapasani SHO, Praveen Kumar.

The men are vehicle thieves and drug smugglers who had threatened Salman to garner some publicity, Kumar added.

The threat against Salman was posted by Jacky on Facebook, on September 26. He added 'Lawrence' as a prefix to his name so that people would think he was associated with the Laurence gang of Jodhpur.

Jacky and Jagdish had stolen two cars to carry out their drug smuggling operation. The cars have been seized. According to Kumar, cases of drug smuggling and vehicle theft have been registered against the men.

The police stopped Jacky and Jagdish for questioning when they got suspicious on seeing the men drive around in a luxury car. Further investigation revealed the duo was indulged in vehicle theft and drug smuggling.

It was later discovered that Jacky was the same man who had threatened Salman on social media.

 

Tags:
Salman KhanSocial mediaSalman Khan threatBishnoi
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra: I have a family of mad cricket-lovers

Must Watch

PT4M16S

5W1H: New Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express flagged off