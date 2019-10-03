Men who threatened Salman Khan on social media arrested

Jaipur: The police on Thursday arrested two people who had threatened Bollywood star Salman Khan in a social media post on September 26.

The arrested men have been identified as Jacky Bishnoi, alias Laurence Babal, and Jagdish, according to Chapasani SHO, Praveen Kumar.

The men are vehicle thieves and drug smugglers who had threatened Salman to garner some publicity, Kumar added.

The threat against Salman was posted by Jacky on Facebook, on September 26. He added 'Lawrence' as a prefix to his name so that people would think he was associated with the Laurence gang of Jodhpur.

Jacky and Jagdish had stolen two cars to carry out their drug smuggling operation. The cars have been seized. According to Kumar, cases of drug smuggling and vehicle theft have been registered against the men.

The police stopped Jacky and Jagdish for questioning when they got suspicious on seeing the men drive around in a luxury car. Further investigation revealed the duo was indulged in vehicle theft and drug smuggling.

It was later discovered that Jacky was the same man who had threatened Salman on social media.