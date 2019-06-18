close

Mental Hai Kya is sensitive towards mental illness: Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor, producer of "Mental Hai Kya", says the film's title doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments.

"Mental Hai Kya", which features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, was mired in controversy over its title as a section of psychiatrists had voiced concerns.

Sharing a new motion poster of the film, Ekta on Tuesday took to social media and posted a disclaimer which read: "The film in no way marginalises the mental health community and the title of our film doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments.

"It's a film that makes a larger point and is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness. The film is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality."

In the poster, Kangana and Rajkummar, who earlier wooed the audience with the film "Queen", are all set to entertain their fans in new stylish avatars.

With a cigar in his hand, Rajkummar looks dapper in a blue suit. And twinning with him in a blue dress, Kangana is reflecting her bold side in short curly hair.

The words "Trust no one" appear towards the end of the video clipping like a warning. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, "Mental Hai Kya" is scheduled to release on July 26.

 

