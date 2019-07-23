'Mere sohneya' to get unplugged version

Mumbai: The singer-composer duo of Sachet and Parampara is coming up with an acoustic version of the song, "Mere sohneya", from the hit movie "Kabir Singh".

"'Mere sohneya' is still on the music charts, so we decided to give an unplugged flavour to the song," Sachet said.

Sharing details about the new version, Parampara said: "Our latest version will be mild, and will be presented without the use of any electronic instrument. It is purely an acoustic unplugged version. Thousands of people are making acoustic covers of this song on social media, so we decided to gift the audience a new flavour of 'Mere sohneya'," she added.

Their version will be available Thursday onwards. The video of the unplugged version has been directed by Luv Isrrani.

"I had fallen in love with this song ever since I heard it. I was very happy to work on it. When you're working on something you love a lot, you tend to work harder to push the creative boundaries," he said.