Christmas 2021

Merry Christmas 2021, greets Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars!

Christmas and New Year celebrations shall remain low key amid the scare of the Omicron variant of Coronovairus. 

Merry Christmas 2021, greets Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 greetings have flooded social media. Wishing everyone on the festive occasion of Jesus Christ's birthday, besides world leaders and politicians, our desi Bollywood stars also thronged Twitter and Instagram, extending Merry Christmas wishes. 

From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar - all wishes netizens a Merry Christmas: 

The celebrations of Christmas and New Year shall remain low key amid the scare of the Omicron variant of Coronovairus. Strict COVID-19 protocols are in place and social distancing is advised by the authorities to keep the virus at bay.

