Merry Christmas 2021, greets Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars!

New Delhi: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 greetings have flooded social media. Wishing everyone on the festive occasion of Jesus Christ's birthday, besides world leaders and politicians, our desi Bollywood stars also thronged Twitter and Instagram, extending Merry Christmas wishes.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar - all wishes netizens a Merry Christmas:

T 4139 -

“Be nice without reasons and keep smiling all seasons”

Merry Christmas and a lovely weekend ~ Ef P Ahuj pic.twitter.com/sMNBWBKAuj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 25, 2021

Sending my warmest wishes for the holiday season May this wonderful time of the year, bring you lots of reasons to cheer and good luck. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/TNgsnzVFUw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2021

Different years, same feeling!

Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/9OjFy003CX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all celebrating!!! May there be love, cheer and tonnes of beauty all around us #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/X9R5gChVoJ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 25, 2021

#MerryChristmas you all!!

Wish you love, warmth and happiness! Hope you have hot chocolate and lots of cake today!!

Love always pic.twitter.com/iS9g7c6yU0 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all!! Love, Peace and Happiness always. pic.twitter.com/4CjdIrswdo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 25, 2021

The celebrations of Christmas and New Year shall remain low key amid the scare of the Omicron variant of Coronovairus. Strict COVID-19 protocols are in place and social distancing is advised by the authorities to keep the virus at bay.