Merry X-Mas 2022: Urfi Javed shows off her stylish walk in unique Santa outfit on Christmas, see video

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of getting detained in Dubai over shooting a video in public wearing a revealing outfit, internet sensation Urfi Javed is once again back to hogging all the attention. The social media influencer, who is known for dropping her photos and videos in risque bizarre outfits, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a post wishing her fans and loved ones on the occasion of Christmas.

Urfi is seen flaunting a stylish walk in a solid latex red dress as 'Jingle Bell' plays in the background. The outfit came with bold cuts in the front. Dropping her latest look, Urfi asked her fans to 'make a wish'. "Your Santa is here ! Make a wish !!!," she wrote in the caption. The video was reportedly shot during her recent trip to Azerbaijan.

Recently, Urfi was on a Dubai trip and reportedly got diagnosed with laryngitis. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a clip from the hospital bed. In the video, Urfi's doctor can also be seen telling her not to talk. Urfi shared a picture of hers from a cafe and wrote, 'Aadhi trip bimaari me chali gyi!'.

There were speculations that the actress-model was detained in the UAE while she was shooting a video in public and showing too-much skin, which is prohibited in the country. However, Urfi's team revealed a statement calling the reports 'baseless'.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.