Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt To Make Red Carpet Debut - Know All About The Event

New Delhi: Met Gala is a star-studded event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, every year. The 2023 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1, in NYC. It is one of the most popular Hollywood events and many famous celebrities walk the red carpet. This year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are scheduled to appear among others.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier attended the Met Gala with her now husband Nick Jonas in 2017 when they first met, and in 2019 when they were married. Alia Bhatt on the other hand is all set for her red carpet debut this year.

What is Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, on the first Monday of May every year.

Met Gala 2023 Theme

The Met Gala theme this year is dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer and creative director of Chanel, who passed away in 2019. The theme is titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', the dress code is 'In honor of Karl.'

Where to watch Met Gala 2023?

Met Gala 2023 will stream live on the feed of the fashion magazine Vogue.

Who all are to attend Met Gala 2023?

From India, other than Alia and Priyanka, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawala, Ishan Ambani and Sudha Reddy might walk the red carpet this year. Popular K-pop band BTS members Jimin and RM and K-pop girl group Blackpink's Jennie and Rose are likely to debut at the mega event this year.

Met Gala 2023 Hosts

The event's co-chairs are Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue'e Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.