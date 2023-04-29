topStoriesenglish2600621
NewsLifestylePeople
MET GALA

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt To Make Red Carpet Debut - Know All About The Event

Met Gala is one of the most popular Hollywood events and many famous celebrities walk the red carpet. This year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are scheduled to appear among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Met Gala is a star-studded event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, every year.
  • The 2023 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1, in NYC.

Trending Photos

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt To Make Red Carpet Debut - Know All About The Event

New Delhi: Met Gala is a star-studded event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, every year. The 2023 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1, in NYC. It is one of the most popular Hollywood events and many famous celebrities walk the red carpet. This year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt are scheduled to appear among others.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier attended the Met Gala with her now husband Nick Jonas in 2017 when they first met, and in 2019 when they were married. Alia Bhatt on the other hand is all set for her red carpet debut this year.

What is Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, on the first Monday of May every year.

Met Gala 2023 Theme

The Met Gala theme this year is dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer and creative director of Chanel, who passed away in 2019. The theme is titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', the dress code is 'In honor of Karl.'

Where to watch Met Gala 2023?

Met Gala 2023 will stream live on the feed of the fashion magazine Vogue.

Who all are to attend Met Gala 2023?

From India, other than Alia and Priyanka, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawala, Ishan Ambani and Sudha Reddy might walk the red carpet this year. Popular K-pop band BTS members Jimin and RM and K-pop girl group Blackpink's Jennie and Rose are likely to debut at the mega event this year.

Met Gala 2023 Hosts

The event's co-chairs are Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue'e Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel