MeToo torchbearer in Bollywood, Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta is hailed as the torchbearer of MeToo movement in Bollywood. Her lawyer Nitin Satpute has reacted to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Zee News that although prima facie Sushant's case looks like that of a suicide, yet new layers are unfolding each day which makes it imperative that proper investigation must be carried out to find the truth.

After this incident, nepotism and favouritism have once again become the topic of discussion online. Satpute said, "In 2007, Tanushree Dutta was sexually harassed but the case was filed in 2017 at that point of time, even she thought of committing suicide. But then she fought her own battle. Similarly, if during the investigation, it comes out that Sushant was abetted to suicide then those who are behind this act must be punished."

Several people have approached me to find out the truth in Sushant's case and find out whether anyone tried to corner him or he was subjected to nepotism.