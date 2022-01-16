हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wavy Navy Pooh

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot dead

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot dead
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

According to Fox News, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light on Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, reported a news outlet.

Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt. Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him. No arrests have been made.

Beaubien is best known for his song 'M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)'. Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

As per Fox News, reports suggest that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Wavy Navy PoohMiami rappershot deadShandler BeaubienMurder is a Major IssueBeaubien
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand on their beach day out with pets

Must Watch

PT6M6S

UP Election 2022: Difference between BJP and SP should be there: Anurag Thakur