Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson cheated death on 9/11 attack

It is also written in the biography that on the night of the attack, the King of Pop overslept after staying up late to talk to his mother Katherine.

Michael Jackson cheated death on 9/11 attack

London: Late pop legend Michael Jackson escaped death during the terrorist attack in the US in 2001.

Jackson could have been one of the victims of the 9/11 attack in which almost 3,000 people were killed when terrorists crashed planes into the Twin Towers. The singer overslept that day and missed his appointment which was scheduled to take place in the Towers, reports mirror.co.uk. 

"Thankfully, none of us had had a clue that Michael was due at a meeting that morning at the top of one of the Twin Towers," the "Billie Jean" singer's brother Jermaine Jackson wrote in his biography titled "You Are Not Alone: Michael: Through a Brother's Eyes".

It is also written in the biography that on the night of the attack, the King of Pop overslept after staying up late to talk to his mother Katherine.

"'Mother, I'm okay, thanks to you,' he told her. 'You kept me up talking so late that I overslept and missed my appointment.'"

Despite surviving one of the world's biggest terrorist attacks, Jackson died eight years later after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 50.

 

Michael Jackson9/11 attackMJ deathMJ9/11 terror attack
