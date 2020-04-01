Mickey Contractor bowled us over with this unseen stunning pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

New Delhi: Famous make-up artiste and celebrity favourite Mickey Contractor is quite an avid social media user. His stroke of brush has made several Bollywood actresses look picture perfect. And now he recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning never-seen-before picture of the diva - Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now that Bebo has joined Instagram herself, he tagged her in the picture and wrote: Putting up pics you MAY not have seen...... @kareenakapoorkhan

And OMG, what a fab click of the stunner!

Mickey Contractor has worked with several big names in the industry including Kareena, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi amongst various others.

On the work front, Kareena has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan in the pipeline which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.