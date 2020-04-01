हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Mickey Contractor bowled us over with this unseen stunning pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Mickey Contractor has worked with several big names in the industry including Kareena, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi amongst various others. 

Mickey Contractor bowled us over with this unseen stunning pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous make-up artiste and celebrity favourite Mickey Contractor is quite an avid social media user. His stroke of brush has made several Bollywood actresses look picture perfect. And now he recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning never-seen-before picture of the diva - Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Now that Bebo has joined Instagram herself, he tagged her in the picture and wrote: Putting up pics you MAY not have seen...... @kareenakapoorkhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Putting up pics you MAY not have seen...... @kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) on

And OMG, what a fab click of the stunner!

Mickey Contractor has worked with several big names in the industry including Kareena, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi amongst various others. 

On the work front, Kareena has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan in the pipeline which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareenaKareena Kapoor KhanMickey Contractorkareena pic
Next
Story

COVID-19 update: Idris Elba feeling better, but in 'limbo' amid pandemic

Must Watch

PT5M12S

Children donates in PM Cares fund in MP and Rajasthan