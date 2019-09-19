close

Anushka Sharma

#Midweekblues: Anushka Sharma caught 'not yawning' at work

Actress Anushka Sharma was seen suffering from midweek blues in her latest post on social media and was caught "not yawning" in a behind-the-scenes video.

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma was seen suffering from midweek blues in her latest post on social media and was caught "not yawning" in a behind-the-scenes video.

In a video from the sets, the "Phillauri" star can be seen yawning repeatedly and goofing around at her workplace with an opera soundtrack playing in the background, making it clip all the more hilarious.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the "NH10" actress captioned it: "No ! I wasn't yawning at work. Obviously not."

On the Bollywood front, Anushka was last seen in "Zero" alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

