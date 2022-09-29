Mika Singh buys private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses - Watch video from undisclosed location

NewsLifestylePeople
Mumbai: Punjabi music star Mika Singh, who has belted out hits such as 'Mauja Hi Mauja', 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar' and 'Jugni, has bought a private island that comes with a lake, seven boats and ten horses. But he hasn't disclosed the location.

The singer took to his social media handle to share a video in which he can be seen enjoying a motorboat ride by himself in the lake.

Sharing the video, he revealed other details in the caption, which read: "Pop singer @mikasingh is having a great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That's what you call a real King!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

In the video, the singer can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a cap. But little else is known about either the price of the property or its location.

Mika was in the news lately for his personal life. He participated in the TV show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti', which was won by the actress Akanksha Puri. The two are getting to know each other better. They are yet to confirm their nuptial plans, though.

 

