Mika Singh

Mika Singh: Didn't get any work over the last eight months

"I haven't got any work since the last eight months and I am sure there are a lot of people like me," Mika Singh said.

Mika Singh: Didn&#039;t get any work over the last eight months

Mumbai: Mika Singh has sung the song 'Ek Pappi' for the upcoming film 'Sayonee', and he says that he is looking forward to watching the song in the romantic action film on the big screen.

"I am really excited and looking forward to watching this film on December 18. A lot of people are getting bored including me, sitting at home through the lockdown months. I haven't got any work since the last eight months and I am sure there are a lot of people like me. People haven't watched films in theatres for a long time, so this is the right time to go to the theatre to watch this film on 18th December," Mika told IANS.

Talking about his song in the film, Mika said: "I have sung the song 'Ek Pappi' in the film. It is composed by the new composers Ananta and Aman. When the makers of this film approached me to sing this song, I didn't like it much in the beginning, but when I hummed it three to four times, I found it really funny and it has a few double-meaning words as well. I think overall the song has been picturised well."

The film features Tanmay Ssingh, Musskan Sethi, Rahul Roy, Yograj Singh, Upasana Singh in the key roles. It has been helmed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal.

