Mumbai: Following the untimely demise of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Mika Singh has requested the Punjab Government to take `strong-action` against the criminals behind the heinous crime. On Sunday, Singer Mika Singh shared an image of himself with the late singer, as he paid condolences to his family on Twitter. Mika shared a streak of tweets, in the first tweet he wrote, "I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @iSidhuMooseWala killed in Punjab by Punjabi`s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace."

Mika retweeted the tweet, "My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru https://t.co/9QXr9Dfdy1 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2022

Further, he posted a video with the late singer in a tweet and wrote, "Bro @iSidhuMooseWala you`ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.."

His subsequent tweet went like, "Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru".

For the unversed, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot in Punjab`s Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.