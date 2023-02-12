Mika Singh's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Is Hotness Overloaded in Sizzling Yellow Bikini, Take a Look

New Delhi: Popular singer Mika Singh was in the centre of limelight after he took part in reality show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti and chose popular television actor Akanksha Puri as his bride in the show. Akanksha has proved her acting mettle in many shows, movies and web-series. Besides, she has also been a part of several reality shows, including 'Bigg Boss 15'. For those of you who are unaware, Akanksha was once in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Paras Chhabra. However, the two had an ugly break-up after the former allegedly publicly disrespected her on the show and spilled beans about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Akanksha has been raising eyeballs with her latest sizzling photoshoot in a yellow bikini. The actor has been flauntingher svelete figure and toned legs in the sultry two-piece outfit and has been trending on the internet. Her photos are indeed bold and capable to give some sleepless nights to her fans. Take a look:

This is not the first time Akanksha has been grabbing attention with her bold, hot looks. She had earlier shared a few pictures of her, making her fans go crazy about her. She posed sensuously in a black silk shirt falling from the shoulder which she paired with black lingerie and raised the temperature.

Akanksha Puri is a gym freak. She does a lot of weights, squats and heavy lifting. The actress also enjoys swimming.

The actress is best known amongst TV audiences for playing Goddess Parvati on Vignaharta Ganesh. She has also done a few south movies. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if she and singer Mika Singh ties the knot in the future.