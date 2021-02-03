Mila Kunis watches porn at midnight? Hubby Ashton Kutcher thinks so

New Delhi: Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis never fail to regale fans with their snippets. In a hilarious anecdote, Mila recently revealed that her husband thought that she was watching porn in the middle of the night.

In an interview with TODAY magazine, Mila divulged that what Ashton took for a porn scene was actually a steamy scene from Netflix’s famous web series, ‘Bridgerton’.

Mila also opened up on how she is hooked to the series, which led to Ashton accusing her of “cheating” on him with the show.

“So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five. I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'," Mila was quoted as saying by TODAY.

As she was watching the scene, Ashton woke up and asked if she was watching porn. "He's dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused,” Mila explained.

“I didn't know what was going on," Ashton told TODAY’s hosts. "I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Mila told her husband that she was watching a wedding scene. Ashton jokingly added, “you're cheating on me with this show".

Ashton and Mila married each other on July 4, 2015 and the duo have two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3.