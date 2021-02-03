हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis watches porn at midnight? Hubby Ashton Kutcher thinks so

In a recent interview, Mila divulged that what Ashton took for a porn scene was actually a steamy scene from Netflix’s famous web series, ‘Bridgerton’. Mila also opened up on how she is hooked to the series, which led to Ashton accusing her of “cheating” on him with the show. 

Mila Kunis watches porn at midnight? Hubby Ashton Kutcher thinks so
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/aplusk

New Delhi: Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis never fail to regale fans with their snippets. In a hilarious anecdote, Mila recently revealed that her husband thought that she was watching porn in the middle of the night. 

In an interview with TODAY magazine, Mila divulged that what Ashton took for a porn scene was actually a steamy scene from Netflix’s famous web series, ‘Bridgerton’. 

Mila also opened up on how she is hooked to the series, which led to Ashton accusing her of “cheating” on him with the show. 

“So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five. I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'," Mila was quoted as saying by TODAY.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)

As she was watching the scene, Ashton woke up and asked if she was watching porn.  "He's dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused,” Mila explained. 

“I didn't know what was going on," Ashton told TODAY’s hosts. "I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Mila told her husband that she was watching a wedding scene. Ashton jokingly added, “you're cheating on me with this show".

Ashton and Mila married each other on July 4, 2015 and the duo have two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashton KutcherMila KunisBridgertonNetflix
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon attend Bunty Walia's father's prayer meet
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M29S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Feb 03, 2021