Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus has tied the knot with 'Prison Break' fame Dominic Purcell. As per US-based news portal Page Six, Tish and Dominic got hitched in Malibu, California on Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony.

In the viral images and clips, Tish can be seen donning a strapless, floor-length wedding gown with lace overlay. She accessorized with a veil clipped to the back of her hair, with her blond tresses flowing down her back and shoulders. Purcell, 53, kept it simple in a white button-up with slacks. Miley served as a maid of honour. The ceremony took place in the backyard of a luxurious Malibu mansion as guests sat poolside across from the proceedings. Tish’s bridal party wore ice blue dresses while Purcell’s group of men sported white button-ups to match the groom.

The wedding day comes four months after the mother of five announced her engagement to the actor. “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell,” Tish wrote via Instagram at the time. As for Tish’s ex-husband, news broke in November 2022 that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer had proposed to Australian singer Firerose after sparking engagement rumours two months prior. As Page Six previously reported, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray for a third time in April 2022. The two had been married for 28 years.



In addition to the former “Hannah Montana” star, as well and Trace and Brandi, Tish shares son Braison, 28, and daughter Noah, 23, with Billy Ray. Purcell shares four kids – Joseph, Audrey and twins Lily-Rose and Augustus – with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.