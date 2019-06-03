close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in Barcelona

Singer Miley Cyrus was groped by a fan while she was leaving a hotel here.

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in Barcelona

Barcelona: Singer Miley Cyrus was groped by a fan while she was leaving a hotel here.

In a video, Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth are seen leaving their hotel here on Sunday when the singer was groped in a throng of fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 26-year-old singer was walking behind her 29-year-old husband through a crowd of several fans, when a man started feeling her hair, before moving in to try and kiss her.

The man is only seen in the video for a second, but he is seen forcing his way through the crowd and putting his arm around Cyrus and trying to kiss her. 

She turns away from him before he can kiss her and security guards separate from her as she keeps walking with Hemsworth, who puts his arm around her.

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. Neither the singer nor her husband have commented about the incident on social media.

Tags:
Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus fans
Next
Story

Vivek Agnihotri to make film on Kashmiri Pandits

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Delhi govt proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women: Arvind Kejriwal