Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in Barcelona, singer felt 'unsettled' after incident

A source close to the singer told E! Online she was "unsettled" by the incident.

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in Barcelona, singer felt 'unsettled' after incident
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Pop star Miley Cyrus was groped and kissed by a male fan during an outing with husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, in Barcelona, Spain. 

The former Disney star was grabbed by her hair by a stranger who threw an arm around her neck to pull her in for a kiss. 

The video of the incident, which happened over the weekend, showed Cyrus, 26, trying to avoid physical contact with the man and as her security team stepped in to intervene. 

Hemsworth, 29, was also spotted wrapping his arm around his wife and trying to save her from any other inappropriate behaviour as they headed to their car.

A source close to the singer told E! Online she was "unsettled" by the incident.

"She always respects her fans' enthusiasm... She is certainly unsettled by this. But is doing fine now," the source said.

 

