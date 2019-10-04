close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus shares sexually suggestive pics from pumpkin patch

She then shared that she named the fruit "Gourd-en Ramsey for obvious reasons....," making a reference to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Miley Cyrus shares sexually suggestive pics from pumpkin patch

Los Angeles: Picking pumpkins is usually a family-friendly outing for most, but pop star Miley Cyrus has managed to turn the activity into a sexually-suggestive romp.

The 26-year-old singer-actress found a gourd-shaped like a male organ during her visit to a pumpkin patch, reports aceshowbiz.com, and she decided to strike a few raunchy poses with it.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her posing suggestively with the pumpkin, which looks like a phallic symbol, as she holds it in front of her crotch.

"What kind of f***ing pumpkin patch is this?!?!" she wrote.

She then shared that she named the fruit "Gourd-en Ramsey for obvious reasons....," making a reference to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Cyrus shared two other photographs from her visit to the pumpkin patch. Unlike the phallic pumpkin, the other images are of rather harmless fruits. Miley is seen sitting among large, orange fruits displayed on stacks of hay.

 

Tags:
Miley CyrusPumpkin
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan's pics from 'Hello' magazine shoot are breaking the internet—See inside

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Woes continue in Patna’s waterlogged Rajendra Nagar; Watch ground report