Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' stalker arrested at her concert

File Photo

Los Angeles: A man, who claimed that his "life's mission" was to wanted to impregnate singer Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of her concerts.

David Rumsey, 42, showed up at the 26-year-old pop star's performance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas when her bodyguards spotted him, reports "tmz.com".

After being caught, the stalker told Miley's team that "it's my life's mission to impregnate" the singer.

Rumsey was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a felony charge of making threats. He is currently in custody.

Tags:
Miley Cyrusmiley cyrus news
