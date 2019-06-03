Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's love story will make you smile

New Delhi: One year after their wedding, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently revealed how the couple met and what made them fall for each other. Their love story will definitely leave a smile on your face.

In an Instagram post for Humans Of Bombay, Ankita shared that she met Milind, a former supermodel-turned-actor, in Chennai. She was a 'big fan' of his recalled spotting a 'tall, rugged man' in a hotel lobby.

"I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub," read Ankita's post for the blog.

Ankita mentioned that at the club, the duo kept on looking at each other and so, her friends asked her to go and speak to Milind. "I asked him if he’d like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe, I could feel it," she said.

However, she did not want to get involved in it but Milind asked for her phone number. "I didn’t want to get too involved. So I excused myself and I thought he’d forget about me. But soon he came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it & didn’t have my phone on me either," Ankita further mentioned.

"So he made my friend take his number and asked me to message him. A few days passed by and I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text & meet," she added.

Ankita later revealed the moment when she realised Milind was the man for her. "But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me!"

"We dated for 5 years after that–until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too!" read her post.

"He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun – I can’t wait to live the rest of my life," she concludes.

Milind and Ankita married in April 2018 in Alibaug as per Maharashtrian traditions. The couple later exchanged vows in Spain.