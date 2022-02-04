हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Milind Soman

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's dip in the hot spring pool in Iceland is worth a dekko!

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. 

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar&#039;s dip in the hot spring pool in Iceland is worth a dekko!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The handsome hunk Milind Soman and his pretty wife Ankita Konwar are avid social media users. The supermodel-turned-marathon runner took to his Instagram and teased a smouldering picture with his wife. 

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar can be seen enjoying a dip in the Iceland waters and hot spring pool. He captioned it reading: #ThrowbackThursday to Iceland 2019 in a natural hot spring pool, 3° cold air and 30° warm water love this photo of me and @ankita_earthy #travel @timonphotos

Well, they do exude hotness, isn't it?

The dashing Marathon runner married a much younger Ankita Konwar in 2018 and ever since their love story has been the talk of the town. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. 

Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

 

