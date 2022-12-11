Milind Soman gets BRUTALLY trolled for promoting Vim liquid for men, netizens ask, ‘Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai?’

Mumbai: Milind Soman is back in the news for this time for a reason you would not have imagined! The actor recently took to his Instagram account as he promoted Vim liquid for men. While on one hand it seemed that the brand was vocalizing for gender equality, it also got trolled for gender discrimination by calling men’s colour as black. Hence, this did not down well with Milind Soman’s fans as well.

The video shows a young man bragging about how even after a tiring day, he helped his mother with household chores. To this, Milind asks him to stop bragging about it and do some actual work with th dishwasher liquid for men.

“For men? Kyu? Yellow wale mein kya problem hai?,” commented one user. “Jokes apart, chores are not gender specific Ghar sabka hai, ghar ke kam bhi sabke hain!,” added another user. “Detergent mein bhi gender hota hein Aaj hi pata chala,” added another user.

Another fan hit out saying, “Yeah, of course! Some men need a ‘Vim black for men’ to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi (makes you feel that washing dishes) is a woman’s job!”

See the video

Vim has been criticized for bringing out dishwash liquid for men as it further deepens the gender divide already prevailing in the society. While the attempt was to normalise doing household chores for all, it ended up hurting sentiments of the people even more.

On the work front, Milind Soman will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’.