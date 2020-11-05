हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Milind Soman

Milind Soman goes full monty on birthday, runs naked on the beach!

The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 90s supermodel and fitness freak, Milind Soman turned a year older on November 4. And guess what? The Marathon runner posted a picture of him running all nude on a Goa beach. The handsome hunk's picture created a flutter online.

Milind Soman turned 55 and went full monty! Take a look at his post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to me ! . . . #55  @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

The couple's Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

Here's wishing the hottie a belated happy birthday!

 

Milind Somanankita konwarmilind soman pics
