Milind Soman goes full monty on birthday, runs naked on the beach!

New Delhi: The 90s supermodel and fitness freak, Milind Soman turned a year older on November 4. And guess what? The Marathon runner posted a picture of him running all nude on a Goa beach. The handsome hunk's picture created a flutter online.

Milind Soman turned 55 and went full monty! Take a look at his post:

The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

The couple's Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

Here's wishing the hottie a belated happy birthday!