Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman celebrates 81st birthday with push-ups setting fitness goals x infinity

New Delhi: Milind Soman and his mother Usha Soman have time and again given fitness goals to many, but the video that we recently chanced upon is something that we really can't begin to describe. It features Usha Soman, 81 now, doing push-ups like a pro. Yes, you read that right!

Milind shared the video of his mother doing 15 push-ups on her 81st birthday and in a sari. How cool is that? "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 push-ups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by Ankita Konwar. Happy birthday, Aai. Keep smiling," he captioned his post for his mother, who he also called a "fitness addict".

Woah! She's just incredible.

Meanwhile, Milind's wife Ankita also shared glimpses of Usha Soman's lockdown birthday and revealed that she was supposed to bungee jumping in Zambia, but the plans couldn't work out due to the coronavirus scare. She also mentioned that last year, Usha Soman had ringed in her 80th birthday by doing scuba diving in Bali.

"81, fit and fabulous! Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia. Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home. Grateful for every moment," read Ankita's note for her mother-in-law.

Milind, who is also a fitness enthusiast, often shares his workout regime with his Instafam and Usha Soman also features in some of them. The mother-son duo and Ankita are also marathon runners.