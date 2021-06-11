Divorce not easy but when relationship is toxic, walking out is right option: Minissha Lamba

New Delhi: Actress Minissha Lamba and husband Ryan Tham have ended their marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after dating for about two years. Recently, the actress opened up about her divorce and relationship.

Confirming the news, Minissha Lamba told Times of India, 'Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done.' In an interview with Navbharat Times, the actress talked about her divorce and life afterwards. She said, "I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices. But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage."

"Divorce is not easy but when the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option. I would like to add that relationship or marriage can be an important part of your life but it cannot be your complete life. Unfortunately, women are recognised by their relationships and marital status. However, things are now changing," she added.

Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham on July 6, 2015. He is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub 'Trilogy'. Ryan is actress Pooja Bedi's cousin. The couple had announced the finalisation of their divorce proceedings in August last year.