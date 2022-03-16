Mira Kapoor enjoys becoming 'mama sandwich', Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani reacts

MUMBAI: Mira Rajput Kapoor has no qualms about becoming 'mama sandwich' between her daughter Misha and son Zain.

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a cute glimpse of her quality time spent with her kids.

In the image, Mira can be seen sitting on the stairs with her body bent forward. The picture also features daughter Misha leaning on Mira's back as she has held her mother with both her hands wrapped around her neck.

On the other hand, Mira can be seen leaning on Zain who stands leaning on his mother's lap. "Joy of my little things #mamasandwich #snuggles," Mira captioned the post.Mira and her children's image has left netizens in awe of the trio.

Reacting to the picture, Shahid`s brother Ishaan wrote, "Issa luv sandwich..and I click the best photos."

"Hello cuties," actor Mrunal Thakur commented.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.