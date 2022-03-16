हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Mira Kapoor enjoys becoming 'mama sandwich', Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani reacts

Mira Rajput can be seen sitting on the stairs with her body bent forward in the latest photo she shared. The picture also features her children - Misha and Zain. 

Mira Kapoor enjoys becoming &#039;mama sandwich&#039;, Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani reacts
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Mira Rajput Kapoor has no qualms about becoming 'mama sandwich' between her daughter Misha and son Zain.

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a cute glimpse of her quality time spent with her kids.

In the image, Mira can be seen sitting on the stairs with her body bent forward. The picture also features daughter Misha leaning on Mira's back as she has held her mother with both her hands wrapped around her neck. 

On the other hand, Mira can be seen leaning on Zain who stands leaning on his mother's lap. "Joy of my little things #mamasandwich #snuggles," Mira captioned the post.Mira and her children's image has left netizens in awe of the trio.

Reacting to the picture, Shahid`s brother Ishaan wrote, "Issa luv sandwich..and I click the best photos."

"Hello cuties," actor Mrunal Thakur commented.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mira RajputShahid KapoorShahid Kapoor childrenZainmishamira rajput photos
Next
Story

Kapil Sharma hits the gym at 4 am, take a peek into his fitness journey: Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT43M18S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Stuck on hijab, 'wandering' from book?