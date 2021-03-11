Mira Kapoor stuns in this multicolour saree, check out her look

New Delhi: Mira Kapoor, may not be an actress but there is no denying that the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor is a celebrity in her own right. Mira, who is very active on Instagram and even makes videos for her fans, has shared the latest photo in a saree and we can't enough of her.

Mira can be seen donning a deep blue sequined blouse and a multicolour saree, with brown, pink, orange and green hues. Her kohled eyes with natural and light face make-up look refreshing. The mom of two also wore blue statement earrings that added the extra zest to the look.

Previously, to mark the occasion of International Women's Day, Mira, shared a beautiful photo with her mother Bela Rajput, her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem and Shahid Kapoor's stepmother, Supriya Pathak.

"Women of substance, women of strength, women of perseverance and women of love; You inspire me! I wouldn’t be me, if it wasn’t for you! Hand in hand, and heart to heart, our strength compounds with the strength in each other. It’s the lionesses that keep the ‘pride’ together Happy Women’s Day to all of you," read Mira's post.

Mira Rajput tied the knot with actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in a traditional Sikh ceremony. The couple became parents to their daughter, Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016. They welcomed their second child, son Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018.

