Mira Rajput and hubby Shahid Kapoor's unseen sun-kissed pic from their romantic vacay!

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and stunning wifey Mira Rajput dish out couple goals for many. The much-in-love duo often gets clicked together at events, airport spotting and of course, then their vacay pictures go viral for all the right reasons - fans wanna dig out more about them.

Recently, Mira Rajput shared a mushy kissing selfie with her hubby on Instagram which is too romantic. Also, she later posted a few clicks from her phone on IG stories and one of them had the two enjoying a sun-kissed Maldives vacay.

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie that also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.