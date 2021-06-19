हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput dedicates post to daughter Misha: 'All my things are yours, sweetheart'

Mira Rajput dedicates post to daughter Misha: &#039;All my things are yours, sweetheart&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits.

This time the stunning mommy shared a glimpse of her daughter Misha, and Mira couldn’t stop gushing over her little Missy. 

Sharing a picture of Misha on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Baby M not a baby anymore.. Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart! #littlemissy..”

 

 

In the picture, we can only see a glimpse of Misha in a white and black dress with the letter M embroidered on it. The picture is going viral over the internet and her fans are asking her to share a complete picture of Misha. 

Mira and Shahid are often seen sharing their cute banter over social media and their fans can’t get enough of it. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting the parents of two kids - Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid has completed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’ alongside his father Pankaj Kapur. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

