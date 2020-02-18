Mira Rajput does squats with 40 kg weight on shoulders, gym video goes viral – Watch

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is majorly into fitness and gymming much like her husband. She is more often than not seen hitting the gym in stylish workout wear, while the paps on duty manage to get a few clicks of her.

Recently, Mira put up a video link on her Instagram story where she could be seen lifting 40 kg weight on shoulders and practised the barbell squats. The video was later shared by several fan pages on social media and created a flutter online.

Watch it here:

Mira can be seen sweating it out in the gym and performs the strenuous training session under the supervision of an expert professional. Her trainer helped her complete the excercise routine with much conviction and finesse.

Many a time, hubby Shahid and Mira gym together, giving major couple goals. They got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.