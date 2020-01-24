हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput dolls up for a girls night out and we are crushing on her glam look – See pics

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen flaunting her fab gym wardrobe. 

Mira Rajput dolls up for a girls night out and we are crushing on her glam look – See pics

New Delhi: The stunning wifey of actor Shahid Kapoor, Delhi-based Mira Rajput was recently clicked looking like a diva for her girl's night out at Olive, Bandra. The minute paps spotted her outside the popular hangout zone, shutterbugs went click click!

Mira Rajput Kapoor flashed her million-dollar smile at the paps on duty and posed for a few clicks. She rocked her night shift dress with a flowy pattern on the sleeves, and nude stilettos. Check her photos:

She also shared a ravishing picture on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GNO ➡️ GNI #girlsnight

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Mira is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen flaunting her fab gym wardrobe for heading for her quick workout sessions. At times, hubby Shahid and Mira gym together, giving major couple goals.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

 

 

 

