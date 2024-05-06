Mira Rajput Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Ramp Walk, Netizens Call It 'Manly'

New Delhi: Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor walked the ramp celebrating India's heritage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in a lehenga. The Bollywood wife failed to impress the netizens with her ramp walk and was brutally trolled on social media. Many called her walk 'manly' and many felt she lacked the 'grace.'

Mira Rajput has always been a fashionista. The diva is known for her style and grace. Despite all the negative comments, many applauded Mira for her walk and outfit. Many pictures and videos surfaced on social media and netizens flooded the comment section.

'This is ramp show not a wrestling field,' a social media user commented. 'Very bad walk she should take training,' another social media user opined. 'She's walking like macho man,' read a comment. 'Terrible walk and you call it grace,' wrote a user.

Mira and Shahid got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen romancing Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.