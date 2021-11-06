Mira Rajput, hubby Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's train together, gruelling video session goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter are fitness freaks and work out together. Mira took to her Instagram account and shared a video of their gruelling workout session.

Sasha's wife Mira Rajput wrote in the caption: Stronger Together Train together and refuel together (binge mode off!) with the A-team @shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter by the best @ishaankhatter #fitfam #fitnessmotivation #outdoortraining #traintogether #fitness #workoutmotivation #workoutathome #calisthenics #strengthandconditioning

The hardcore training video shows them working out using various kinds of heavy equipment. However, the stars perform under the proper supervision of experts at the gym.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor returned from his Maldives trip along with his wife Mira Rajput and kids. Their vacay photos and videos hit the internet and went viral.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.