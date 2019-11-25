हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput Kapoor jumps into the week like no one's watching!

A day back, Mira Rajput was seen along with baby girl Misha Kapoor at the birthay bash of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son Riaan.

Mira Rajput Kapoor jumps into the week like no one&#039;s watching!

New Delhi: The stunning wifey of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, has slowly become an avid user of social media. Her posts on Instagram often hog the limelight and become viral in no time.

In her recent post, Mira can be seen channeling her inner child while she jumps into a trampoline swing which kicks out the Monday blues for her. Watch her video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jumping into the week like

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

The video has garnered 192, 006 views on Instagram so far.

A day back, she was seen along with baby girl Misha Kapoor at the birthay bash of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son Riaan which was a star-studded affair. Aishwarya- Abhishek came in with Aaradhya and similarly other star kids were seen enjoying the birthday party as well.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.

 

 

Mira Rajputmira rajput kapoorShahid Kapoor
