Mira Rajput looks stunning in a black thigh-high slit gown - See pics

New Delhi: B-Town actor Shahid Kapoor's stunning wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor was recently spotted at Bandra, Mumbai for a photo shoot. And we must say she looked glamourous in a black outing. The gorgeous Mira wore a thigh-high slit black gown, hair and make-up on fleek.

Mira looked super stunning and no less than a star already. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Much like hubby Shahid, Mira too is a fitness freak and is often clicked at the gym. Considered as a style icon, this B-Town couple got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.

The power couple is high on fashion and sometimes even works out together. Shamira, as their fans fondly call them, give major relationship goals!

The duo is immensely popular on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter as well. Their fans eagerly wait to check out their latest posts.

On the work front, Shahid is busy with 'Jersey' remake these days.