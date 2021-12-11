Mira Rajput reacts to trolls commenting on her feet with a new sassy post!

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was recently trolled over a picture where her feet looked quite dark than her actual skin tone and her fans starting enquiring her what went wrong with her feet.

In the post, Mira asked her fans to spot her son Zain who was standing behind her in the picture.

While some were able to guess where her son was, others noticed a drastic change in her feet’s colour and also asked in the comment section that why her feet looked darker than the rest of her body.

Without talking about it directly, Mira has now shared a fresh picture of herself and reacted to the trolling, by saying, “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded.”

In the newly shared picture, Mira can be seen wearing a short floral dress which she paired with silver heels. In the picture, the stunner looked gorgeous as ever.

Currently, the power couple is holidaying in Dubai along with their kids. Shahid and Mira who are avid social media users, update their fans about their whereabouts, every now and then.

Not only that, Mira often shares fun posts related to hubby Shahid and the duo is seen sharing their cute banters over social media.

Their chemistry is extremely loved by their fans and they always manage to grab all the limelight.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting parents of two kids - Misha and Zain.

On the workfront, Shahid has completed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’ alongside his father Pankaj Kapur. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.