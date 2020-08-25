हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput recalls having bigger nose during first pregnancy

Mira Rajput Kapoor went down memory lane and shared a picture of her baby bump while she was expecting her daughter, Misha.

Mira Rajput recalls having bigger nose during first pregnancy
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

Mumbai: Mira Rajput Kapoor on Tuesday went down memory lane and shared a picture of her baby bump while she was expecting her daughter, Misha.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira also complained about having a bigger nose during pregnancy, while sharing the throwback picture.

"Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday.I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what's with the nose getting huge," Mira captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, actress Smriti Khanna, who recently became a mother to a daughter, commented: "Happened to me too."

Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid KapoorMira Rajput pregnancy
Next
Story

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan shares health update: Everything seems normal, he is responding to treatment
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M40S

Zee Super 30: Watch top 30 news stories of the day