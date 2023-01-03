Mira Rajput stuns in blue swimsuit in THESE breathtaking sunset PICS from beach vacay with hubby Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi: Although Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is not from Bollywood, yet she never misses a chance to leave her fans stunned with her looks. Recently, while vacationing with husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira shared breathtaking pictures of herself in a blue swimsuit. The sun setting in the background just added to the beauty of the picture.

In the first picture, Mira could be seen looking at the sun as she stands on a beach. The second picture is of a heart made of sand while there is one more group photo in which Shahid can also be seen. Mira also posted videos of the beach and captioned the post as, “Salty hair, sandy skin.”

Fans of the diva could not keep their calm and added heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

See the photos and videos shared by Mira Kapoor

See Shahid and Mira's breathtaking picture

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. Their son Zain was born on September 5, 2018. On July 7 last year, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

Meanwhile Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri`s `Jersey` with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up and will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar`s upcoming action film `Bloody Daddy`. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK`s upcoming web series `Farzi` along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.