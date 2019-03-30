Mira Rajput's latest pic with son Zain Kapoor is breaking the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's doting wife Mira Rajput is quite on social media. The star wife keeps treating her fans with cutesy pictures of her kids Misha, Zain and of course her handsome husband Shahid!

On Sunday, Mira shared an adorable picture with her son Zain, that went viral on social media minutes after it was posted. She captioned the picture, "Small Wonder".

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with Misha on August 26, 2016, and Zain on September 5, 2018. Baby Zain's first pic was shared by Mira and the internet couldn't stop gushing over him.

The actor has reportedly bought a bigger house in Bandra which will be designed by ace designer Gauri Khan.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. His last release Batti Gul Meter Chalu couldn't strike a chord with the audience.

It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The actor donned a new look for the film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21 this year.