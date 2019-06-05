close

Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput's post on kids Misha and Zain is all about sibling love

Misha is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpur's elder child. She is elder to Zain by two years. 

Mira Rajput&#039;s post on kids Misha and Zain is all about sibling love
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a cute post featuring their children Misha and Zain which perfectly defines sibling love. 

Mira has posted about a conversation the brother-sister duo had, which is as follows: "Z: 'Oh cool can I play with that flower'. M: 'Ya let me help you hold it'. M: 'MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME'." Adorable! Along with the post, she shared a set of pictures describing each one of them. Take a look:

Misha is Shahid and Mira's elder child. She was born to the couple in 2016 while they welcomed Zain in 2018. 

The Kapoors just returned from Thailand, where they holidayed for over a week. Both Shahid and Mira had shared some of the best pictures from their vacation diaries on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monkey on my back 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#us

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

On the work front, Shahid is awaiting the release of 'Kabir Singh'. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. It stars actress Kiara Advani opposite Shahid.  

Shahid Kapoormira rajput kapoorshahid miramisha zain
