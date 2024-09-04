Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788285https://zeenews.india.com/people/mira-rajputs-reunion-photo-with-college-professor-is-all-you-need-to-see-today-2788285.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MIRA RAJPUT

Mira Rajput's Reunion Photo With College Professor Is All You Need To See Today

 Mira Rajput has shared a snap with her Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) professor.

|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 09:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mira Rajput's Reunion Photo With College Professor Is All You Need To See Today (Image: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday shared a heartwarming picture with her college professor, whom she has met after 12 years. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers, has shared a snap with her Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) professor.

In the picture, we can see Mira wearing a white top, and paired it with a beige coloured floral coat and matching trousers. She is standing close to her professor, and is smiling for the lenses.

The post is captioned as: "Meeting my LSR professor after 12 years."

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain. Actor Ishaan Khatter is Mira's brother-in-law.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama.

It is set to release on February 14, 2025. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh