Miranda Lambert posts adorable birthday wishes for husband

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning crooner shared a picture of herself with her husband on Instagram to commemorate the day.

Miranda Lambert posts adorable birthday wishes for husband
Pic courtesy: Instagram/ Miranda Lambert

Washington: Singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert wished husband, "the man who put stars in her eyes" Brendan McLoughlin a happy birthday.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning crooner shared a picture of herself with her husband on Instagram to commemorate the day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes. #foreverandeveramen," she captioned the picture.

On Sunday night, Lambert shared a picture on Instagram Story where the loving couple can be seen spending a quiet night by the fire, enjoying a glass of wine.Lambert, and McLoughlin, a police officer, announced their marriage in February, after a secret wedding. 

The marriage is Lambert`s second, having previously been married to Blake Shelton until 2015, reported Fox News.

Lambert, who is currently on tour, is notoriously hush-hush about her life outside of her music.

However, she previously promised that her upcoming seventh album, `Wildcard,` is due out on November 1, is reflective of where she is in her life, especially as a newlywed. 

Grammy-winning croonerMiranda LambertBrendan McLoughlinBlake Sheltonwildcard
