'Mirzapur' actor Rajesh Tailang opens up on working on the series 'Dahan'

New Delhi: The trailer for Disney+ Hotstar's Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya has drawn attention from a wide audience with its intriguing tale of paranormal events in the cute, rural village of Shilaspura, popularly known as "The Land of The Dead." The series will also feature the battle between an IAS official and a grim tale of superstitions. Rajesh Tailang will play a pivotal role in the nine-episode series, which will be set in his hometown of Rajasthan.

While the theme of Dahan also sets back on the grounds of Rajasthan, Rajesh has got the added benefits of residing in the same place which helped him a lot to get the depth of the character.

Rajesh Tailang, while talking about his preparation for the role said "So the benefit I got from being from Bikaner is that I had the knowledge about that ambiance from where the character is actually from and a bit of language that he speaks. Other than this, any character you prepare for has his own psyche and it doesn't have a full resemblance of it from the place where he belongs, so rest all the preparation that I had was similar to that of other characters. Yes, it was definitely a positive point that I knew the language and I belong to that area, so I was playing on the home ground so it gets a bit easy."

The series which has been directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia is slated for release on 16th of September.