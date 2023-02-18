topStoriesenglish2574586
SHAHNAWAZ PRADHAN

Mirzapur Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan Dies After Suffering Heart Attack at Award Function, Rajesh Tailang Mourns Loss

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, who featured in shows like Mirzapur, Alif Laila, Shri Krishna and others, on Friday apparently suffered a heart attack at an award function and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, a popular face in the Hindi film industry, breathed his last away on Friday (Feb 17). According to several reports, Pradhan, 56, apparently suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious following which he was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was present at an award function when he complained of chest pain and fell down. He featured in several films and television shows, including the hit web-series 'Mirzapur', '24' and 'Byomkesh Bakshi'. He also appeared in brief roles in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' and Saif Ali Khan's 'Phantom'.

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who worked with Pradhan in 'Mirzapur', confirmed the report and paid his final tribute to the actor on social media. He shared a note writing, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."

Actor Yashpal Sharma also mourned his death and wrote, "Today attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Ridz Dime Darrell ji's and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack… The whole program stopped and with the help of the people and the doctor he was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away.”

Shahnawaz Pradhan essayed the role of Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and Sweety's (Shriya Pilgaonkar) father in the first season of Prime Video's hit show 'Mirzapur'. As per Indian Express, his last rites will take place on Saturday in Mumbai. 

