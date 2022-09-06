NewsLifestylePeople
VIKRANT MASSEY

'Mirzapur' actor Vikrant Massey visits the headquarters of THIS luxury watch brand - PICS

On the work front the actor is  all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Vikrant Massey visited the headquarters of watch brand 'Longines'
  • The actor has been assocaited with the brand for some time now
  • The actor will be next seen in the movie 'Gaslight'

New Delhi: One of Bollywood's most gifted and dedicated actors, Vikrant Massey has recently delivered strong performances. He is an actor who has enjoyed tremendous success recently, particularly as a result of his part in the wildly successful web series 'Mirzapur'.

The actor has been associated with a leading luxury watch brand from France for a while now, and his association has come as a result of his popularity and quality of work in Indian cinema. The actor has always been one to be hailed for his mettle as an actor and loved for his personality amongst fans. On a recent visit to Saint-Imier, he was the only Indian male actor to visit the headquarters of this leading watch brand.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared some pictures of his visit in which he can be seen taking a tour of the headquarters while he wore a light-shaded cream-colored attire. He wrote in the caption - 

"Throwback to my visit at the @longines headquarters in St-Imier Easily one of the most memorable afternoons of my life. The history at the Longines museum is a testimony to the heritage & excellence of this great watchmaker. SPELLBINDING #EleganceIsAnAttitude #longines"

A post shared by(@vikrantmassey)

He had the opportunity to visit the main headquarters after his trip to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, where he presented a watch as a gift to one of the Indian swimmers. 

Here are couple of pictures from his visit to the headquarters:

