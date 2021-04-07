Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma shares her post COVID-19 ordeal, says 'my sense of taste and smell isn’t the same'

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is a known face on OTT, movies and is seen in several ad commercials was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a month back. Although she has now recovered from the illness yet she feels it's not the same as before.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma in an interview with Hindustan Times said, "Though it has been so long, my sense of taste and smell isn’t the same. It doesn’t feel like they are back completely and workouts, too, aren’t as usual. Physically, I am okay but I don’t have enough energy to work out. It seems my muscles don’t have the strength that they used to."

Adding more, she said, "I had a high temperature and I felt tired and exhausted in a very different way, no like one feels after a 14-hour shoot. In that moment, I sensed it was Covid-19. Once I reached home, I felt better but the next morning, I had a fever again so I went into isolation and got tested. What you feel bad about is that shoots are stalled or cancelled because of you but my producers were understanding and wonderful. The most difficult part of being positive is isolation. You are watching and reading yet you don’t feel don’t like doing anything. I was eating a lot. I checked with friends who had tested positive, they too felt the same. My husband, Cheetah, too tested positive after a few days, so we were in isolation together and we got some good time together as he didn’t have any symptoms. Now, we won’t see each other for two months as we are both shooting."

She added that everybody reacts differently and we must practise social distancing. Also, there is no need to panic as it will create more trouble. The actress said that right now everyone must follow the government guidelines and do the needful to stay safe.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is best known for playing Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the crime thriller web series Mirzapur season 1 and 2 respectively.

Mirzapur Season 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020.